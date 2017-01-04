Vetr Inc. Upgrades General Motors Company (GM) to Buy

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $36.53 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on General Motors Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Instinet increased their price objective on General Motors Company from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on General Motors Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.23.

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) opened at 35.15 on Monday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.28. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business earned $42.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. General Motors Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

In related news, President Daniel Ammann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 59,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 73.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,724,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,090,000 after buying an additional 1,998,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 9.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 492,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,854,000 after buying an additional 228,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and GM Financial.

