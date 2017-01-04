Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Citigroup Inc. currently has $53.38 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.25.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VZ. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) opened at 54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 78.75% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business earned $30.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.15%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $32,094.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $3,888,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 405,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 29.8% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 159,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

