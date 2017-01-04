Velocys PLC (VLS) Receives Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLS. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.40) target price on shares of Velocys PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Velocys PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) opened at 37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.64. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 52.82 million. Velocys PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 25.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 47.72.

Velocys PLC Company Profile

Velocys plc (Velocys) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in producing synthetic fuels. The Company provides small scale gas-to-liquids (GTL), a technology that produces liquid fuels and specialty chemicals from undervalued natural gas, waste or biomass. Its technology turns natural gas or biomass into premium products, such as diesel, jet fuel, waxes and base oils.

