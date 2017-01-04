TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) opened at 143.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $156.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post $6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/valmont-industries-inc-vmi-downgraded-to-hold-at-thestreet/1139435.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products. The Company’s Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal and composite structures and components for global lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete structures for the utility industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.