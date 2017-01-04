Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) CEO Lixin Zeng Sells 4,888 Shares

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) CEO Lixin Zeng sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $267,911.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,518.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 518,445 shares. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company earned $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Validus Holdings’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VR. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Validus Holdings by 61.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Validus Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Validus Holdings Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

