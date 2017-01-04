Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vetr raised Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.52.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) opened at 70.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.43. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Valero Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Valero Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Valero Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 1,858.4% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,810,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,317,000 after buying an additional 1,717,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after buying an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy Corporation

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

