US Nuclear Corp (UCLE) Insider Sells $19,526.36 in Stock

US Nuclear Corp (NASDAQ:UCLE) insider Richard Chiang sold 139,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $19,526.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,874.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

US Nuclear Corp (NASDAQ:UCLE) opened at 0.2749 on Wednesday. US Nuclear Corp has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and a P/E ratio of 45.8167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/us-nuclear-corp-ucle-insider-sells-19526-36-in-stock/1139616.html.

US Nuclear Corp Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., formerly APEX 3 Inc, provides a range of radiation detection equipment and services. The Company operates through two segments: Optron and Overhoff. Optron is located in Canoga Park, California and Overhoff is located in Milford, Ohio. It designs and manufactures nuclear radiation detection and safety equipment, survey meters, air and water monitors, port security equipment and tritium air monitors.

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.