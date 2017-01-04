Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stake Raised by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters accounts for approximately 1.0% of Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 304.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $408,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.5% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,160,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 100,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up 3.22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,945 shares. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm earned $862.50 million during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. TheStreet lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr raised Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $250,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle retail company. The Company operates through two business segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment consists of the Company’s Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group, Free People and Terrain brands, whose merchandise is sold directly to the Company’s customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

