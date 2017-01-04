Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display Corporation is located in the Princeton Crossroads Corporate Center in Ewing, New Jersey, minutes away from its research partner at Princeton University. Universal Display’s state-of-the-art facility is designed to further technology and materials development, technology transfer to manufacturing partners and work with customers to develop OLED products that meet their needs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Universal Display Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Universal Display Corporation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Gabelli raised Universal Display Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) traded up 3.672% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.456. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,834 shares. Universal Display Corporation has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.376 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Universal Display Corporation had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business earned $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/universal-display-corporation-oled-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research/1139917.html.

In related news, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 10,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $635,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in displays for wearables, smartphones, tablets and televisions, as well as solid-state lighting applications. The Company’s flat panel displays are used for various portable consumer electronics products, such as mobile phones, wearables, portable media devices, digital cameras, tablets and notebook computers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.