Unilever plc (ULVR) Given a GBX 3,050 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 3,050 ($37.48) price objective on Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Unilever plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.33) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 4,060 ($49.90) price target on shares of Unilever plc and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,723 ($45.75) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.33) price target on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.30) price objective on shares of Unilever plc in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,687.83 ($45.32).

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) opened at 3275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,177.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,437.51. Unilever plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,741.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,807.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 92.97 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a GBX 28.90 ($0.36) dividend. This is a boost from Unilever plc’s previous dividend of $26.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th.

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

