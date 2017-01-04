Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) opened at 145.00 on Wednesday. Unifirst Corporation has a one year low of $96.90 and a one year high of $147.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $128.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business earned $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.62 million. Unifirst Corporation had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post $5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Unifirst Corporation’s payout ratio is 2.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifirst Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

In other Unifirst Corporation news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $173,826.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,248.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 994,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,051,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 215,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 214,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

