Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is involved in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases, with an initial focus on serious, debilitating metabolic genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline include KRN23 (UX023) for the treatment of XLH, rhGUS (UX003) for the treatment of MPS 7, rhPPCA (UX004) for the treatment of galactosialidosis, Triheptanoin (UX007) for the treatment of LC-FAOD, Triheptanoin (UX007) for the treatment of Glut1 DS and SA-ER (UX001) for the treatment of HIBM which are in different clinical phases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is headquartered in Novato, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $109.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded up 7.80% on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 283,371 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $46.52 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.08 billion.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($6.14) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 24,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,708,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $469,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 61.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 139,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases segment.

