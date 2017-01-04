UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. continued to hold its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jack In The Box were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 109.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 125.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack In The Box by 58.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Jack In The Box during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Jack In The Box during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 774,549 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74. Jack In The Box Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $113.30.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Jack In The Box had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.17%. The firm had revenue of $398.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Jack In The Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Jack In The Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-continues-to-hold-stake-in-jack-in-the-box-inc-jack/1140316.html.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack In The Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total transaction of $112,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vanessa C. Fox sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $98,512.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,189.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc is a restaurant company. The Company operates and franchises approximately 2,910 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSR) and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants (Qdoba). Its segments are Jack in the Box and Qdoba Restaurant operations. It operates and franchises approximately 2,250 Jack in the Box restaurants, primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam, over 660 Qdoba restaurants across the United States, and approximately four in Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack In The Box Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.