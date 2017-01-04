UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,269 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 180.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) traded up 4.94% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,900 shares. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post $7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $114.00 price target on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 750 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $71,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,294.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and services. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles of Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

