Trillium Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 463,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,000. HCP makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HCP during the third quarter valued at $757,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 4.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 9.7% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) traded up 2.199% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.435. 2,984,802 shares of the company traded hands. HCP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.24 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. HCP had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business earned $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post $1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCP. RBC Capital Markets set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vetr cut shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HCP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc (HCP) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. Its portfolio consists of investments in various healthcare segments: senior housing, post-acute/skilled nursing, life science, medical office and hospital.

