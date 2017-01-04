Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Coline McConville purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,476 ($18.14) per share, with a total value of £826.56 ($1,015.80).

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) opened at 1445.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,421.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,499.30. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.60 billion. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,090.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,997.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/travis-perkins-plc-tpk-insider-coline-mcconville-buys-56-shares/1139344.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc from GBX 1,770 ($21.75) to GBX 1,690 ($20.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc from GBX 1,825 ($22.43) to GBX 1,650 ($20.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($19.97) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc from GBX 1,800 ($22.12) to GBX 1,640 ($20.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($18.99) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,728.78 ($21.25).

Travis Perkins plc Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.