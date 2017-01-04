TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) Shares Bought by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $644,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 40.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 182,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $809,000.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) traded up 0.68% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 173,292 shares. The firm has a market cap of $289.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 2.92. TravelCenters of America LLC has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America LLC will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. FBR & Co dropped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises approximately 460 travel centers and convenience store locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers and convenience stores. Its customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers and highway and local motorists.

