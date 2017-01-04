Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Given Buy Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk Inc (NYSE:TTD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a positive rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD) opened at 26.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion.

Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $2,068,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $517,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats. Its technology platform also enables its clients to purchase advertising inventory, data and other add-on features to engage, target and convert their customers.

