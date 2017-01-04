Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply Company were worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 399.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 114.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 33.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 656.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded up 1.245% on Wednesday, reaching $76.845. 820,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $97.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.387 and a beta of 1.30.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/tractor-supply-company-tsco-position-cut-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system/1139960.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Mark J. Weikel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.14 per share, for a total transaction of $66,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,169.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Crudele sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.