Timpani Capital Management LLC Has $2,584,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Timpani Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,694,000 after buying an additional 543,134 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,123,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247,484.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,463,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,586,000 after buying an additional 2,462,475 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,111,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,104,000 after buying an additional 81,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,426,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,696,000 after buying an additional 90,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) traded up 1.00% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.79. 345,116 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.30. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/timpani-capital-management-llc-has-2584000-position-in-euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft/1140307.html.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $781,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.