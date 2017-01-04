Time Warner Inc. (TWX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $107.50 price objective on the media conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $91.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWX. FBR & Co raised their target price on Time Warner from $104.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Time Warner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush raised Time Warner from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Time Warner has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) opened at 96.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. Time Warner has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.46. Time Warner had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm earned $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Time Warner will post $5.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 11.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,275 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 64.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 8.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 146.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Time Warner by 94.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

