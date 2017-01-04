TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,557,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,385,598 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $488,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,529,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 420,435 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 412.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 701,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after buying an additional 564,323 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 140.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 735,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 428,949 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 51.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,514,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,576,000 after buying an additional 4,936,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 638,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 101,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 39.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $200,124.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,411.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Miles D. White acquired 121,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,895.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,802,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,363,471.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

