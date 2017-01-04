Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG) Receives GBX 96.25 Average PT from Analysts

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.25 ($1.18).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCG shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.70) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc in a report on Monday, September 26th. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group plc to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a report on Thursday, November 24th.
Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) opened at 86.55 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.33 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.23. Thomas Cook Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 124.80.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
About Thomas Cook Group plc
Thomas Cook Group plc is a United Kingdom-based leisure travel group. The Company operates through four divisions: UK, Continental Europe, Northern Europe and Airlines Germany. The Company offer its services in supplying of hotel beds and airline seats, production and marketing of travel packages, components and ancillaries, omni-channel distribution, customer value and shareholder value.
