The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $19,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) traded up 1.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.13. The stock had a trading volume of 202,465 shares. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a one year low of $148.26 and a one year high of $224.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.67. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business earned $197 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, CFO Mitchell K. Dauerman sold 27,090 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $5,678,334.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 72,562 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $15,217,702.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,853,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management, and includes global people management, available in over 10 languages with approximately 40 country-specific localizations.

