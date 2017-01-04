The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,841,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,949,000 after buying an additional 271,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,765,000 after buying an additional 177,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,122,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,953,000 after buying an additional 531,848 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 573,761.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,312,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,090,000 after buying an additional 6,311,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,343,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,550,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) traded down 0.54% on Wednesday, hitting $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,156 shares. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.23 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company earned $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

WARNING: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Position Lowered by Stephens Inc. AR” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/the-travelers-companies-inc-trv-position-lowered-by-stephens-inc-ar/1140198.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. raised The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair cut The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on The Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,134,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.19 per share, with a total value of $214,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,665.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.