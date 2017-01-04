The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) opened at 15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $410.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.24 and a beta of 1.39.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company earned $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $10,030,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. It is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

