The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) PT Set at $19.00 by Credit Suisse Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) received a $19.00 price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group L.P. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded The Carlyle Group L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.
Shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) opened at 15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 278.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The Carlyle Group L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.97.
The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The Carlyle Group L.P. had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business earned $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group L.P.’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group L.P. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 140.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after buying an additional 1,697,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 82.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 296,433 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 134.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,002,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 575,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group L.P. by 9.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Carlyle Group L.P.
The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company advises on a range of investment funds and other investment vehicles that invests across a range of industries, geographies, asset classes and investment strategies, and seeks to deliver returns for its fund investors.
