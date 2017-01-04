The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Given “Hold” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of The Advisory Board Company from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 2.76% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,419 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $1342.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.09. The Advisory Board Company has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company earned $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/the-advisory-board-company-abco-given-hold-rating-at-cantor-fitzgerald/1140058.html.

In other The Advisory Board Company news, insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,057.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 5,500 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $241,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,968,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,068,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 298.4% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after buying an additional 1,606,256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 146.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 1,036,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter.

About The Advisory Board Company

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.