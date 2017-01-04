The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) Given “Hold” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of The Advisory Board Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of The Advisory Board Company from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.
Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded down 2.76% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,419 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $1342.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.09. The Advisory Board Company has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $48.86.
The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The Advisory Board Company had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company earned $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.
In other The Advisory Board Company news, insider Hoose Mary Van sold 2,000 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,057.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Musslewhite sold 5,500 shares of The Advisory Board Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $241,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,968,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,068,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 67,350 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 298.4% in the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after buying an additional 1,606,256 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 146.3% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 1,036,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter.
About The Advisory Board Company
The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.
