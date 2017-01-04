Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power Company were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 999,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,197,000 after buying an additional 57,920 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,287,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company by 98.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 631,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 313,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,187 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Electric Power Company’s payout ratio is presently 163.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power Company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on American Electric Power Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. increased their price target on American Electric Power Company from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of American Electric Power Company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About American Electric Power Company

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

