Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stake Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $112,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.8% in the third quarter. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.49. 4,507,084 shares of the company were exchanged. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $1,060,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,860,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

