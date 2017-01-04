Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded up 2.43% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 432,590 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.39. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post $3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,241 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $73,554.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,760.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loans, deposit accounts and other financial products and services. It offers commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; equipment leasing; treasury management services; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

