Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesla Motors were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 26.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 45.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 19.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla Motors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 4.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.99. 11,213,471 shares of the company were exchanged. Tesla Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.05 and a 52-week high of $269.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.90. The company’s market capitalization is $34.02 billion.

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.25. Tesla Motors had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business earned $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Motors, Inc. will post ($2.11) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Tesla Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen and Company reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $338.00 price objective on Tesla Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Global Equities Research reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $165.00 price objective on Tesla Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.96.

In other Tesla Motors news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $6,379,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,655 shares in the company, valued at $68,629,367.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $549,130.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla Motors

Tesla Motors, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products. The Company produces and sells two electric vehicles: the Model S sedan and the Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV). The Company has delivered over 107,000 Model S vehicles across the world. In addition to developing its own vehicles, it sells energy storage products.

