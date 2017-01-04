Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,490,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 227,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 109.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,819,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,320,000 after buying an additional 4,601,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,735,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,941,000 after buying an additional 311,063 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 553,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) traded up 0.59% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,377 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. The stock’s market cap is $5.14 billion. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.59.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm earned $410 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.38 million. Teradyne had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently -43.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,001.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, computing, communications and aerospace and defense industries.

