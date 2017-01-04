Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $20,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,516,000 after buying an additional 109,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Tenneco by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tenneco by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,507,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 153,870 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 18.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,680,000 after buying an additional 195,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenneco by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 87,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) traded up 2.31% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,183 shares. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Tenneco had a return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post $5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

In other news, insider Josep Fornos sold 21,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,399,302.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc (Tenneco) is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company operates in six segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America and India Clean Air; Europe, South America and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air, and Asia Pacific Ride Performance.

