Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teladoc is witnessing steady business growth with insurers and customers increasingly embracing telehealth. It’s organic growth initiative remains on track. With four acquisitions completed since its inception, the insurer has expanded its distribution capabilities and broadened its service offering. Its buyout of HealthiestYou is expected to further solidify its leadership position. Also the company boasts an impressive clientele. It has, nevertheless, incurred significant losses in each quarter since 2013. As of Dec 31, 2015, it had an accumulated deficit of $130.5 million. These losses pertain to substantial investments made for growth. Despite its growing business, the company’s share price has underperformed the Zacks categorized Medical Services industry. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Teladoc in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Teladoc in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) opened at 16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Teladoc has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $759.53 million.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 69.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc will post ($1.43) EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc news, major shareholder Lp Chp III sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teladoc by 77.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 370,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 161,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Teladoc by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Teladoc by 186.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,295,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after buying an additional 2,146,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company operates through health services segment. Its solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board-certified physicians and behavioral health professionals who treat a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

