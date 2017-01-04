Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 8,905 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Total System Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Total System Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Total System Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Total System Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Total System Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) traded up 1.52% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 922,428 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.82. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Total System Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 13,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $703,244.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,128.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson sold 94,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $4,577,204.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,289.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides services to financial and nonfinancial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services. The Company also provides processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems and integrated support services to merchant acquirers and merchants.

