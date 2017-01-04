Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Macerich Company (The) (MAC)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,829 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich Company (The) were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 4.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) by 64.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) traded up 0.83% on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 311,847 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.82. Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24.

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company earned $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.87 million. Macerich Company (The) had a net margin of 82.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Macerich Company (The) from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Macerich Company (The) from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Perlmutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Dana K. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.78 per share, with a total value of $677,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Macerich Company is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. It owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 51 regional shopping centers.

