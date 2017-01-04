Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.98 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Gabelli downgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home Corp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) traded up 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 654,174 shares. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $593.09 million and a PE ratio of 13.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NASDAQ:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business earned $853 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter valued at about $26,395,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 84.9% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp during the third quarter valued at about $628,000.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a real estate development company, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. The Company is engaged in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities with operations geographically focused in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and its acquired divisions in Georgia, Illinois and North Carolina.

