Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lowered shares of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pacific Crest reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tableau Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.14.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) opened at 43.32 on Tuesday. Tableau Software has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $94.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The firm’s market cap is $3.30 billion.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The business earned $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tableau Software will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Forest Baskett sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $494,634.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Beers sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $496,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the third quarter worth approximately $302,603,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 107.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,720,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,242,000 after buying an additional 5,030,497 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter worth approximately $35,513,000. Pine River Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 176.6% in the second quarter. Pine River Capital Management L.P. now owns 862,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 550,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Tableau Software by 1,638.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 441,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after buying an additional 416,211 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s technologies include visual query language (VizQL), a visual query language that translates drag-and-drop actions into data queries and then expresses the information visually, and Hybrid Data Architecture, which combines the Company’s Live Query and In-Memory Data Engines technologies.

