Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) opened at 7.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock’s market capitalization is $133.17 million.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/syndax-pharmaceuticals-inc-sndx-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1139441.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 746.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,329.8% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 123,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.