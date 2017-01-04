Swiss National Bank Sells 2,800 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,633.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 157.2% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10,944.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) traded down 1.06% on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. 599,561 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 102.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $198,174.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,246.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $399,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a finance company in the Specialized REITs industry.

