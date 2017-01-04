Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. (SCAI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCAI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCAI. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surgical Care Affiliates in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgical Care Affiliates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgical Care Affiliates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Surgical Care Affiliates (NASDAQ:SCAI) opened at 45.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 0.53. Surgical Care Affiliates has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

Surgical Care Affiliates (NASDAQ:SCAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.11 million. Surgical Care Affiliates had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Surgical Care Affiliates will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew P. Hayek sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $332,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew P. Hayek sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $185,981.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgical Care Affiliates during the third quarter worth $112,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Surgical Care Affiliates by 33.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Surgical Care Affiliates during the third quarter worth $158,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Surgical Care Affiliates by 4.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Surgical Care Affiliates by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Surgical Care Affiliates Company Profile

Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc (Surgical Care Affiliates) is a provider of solutions to physicians and health systems. The Company operates a network of outpatient surgery facilities in the United States, which consists of over 190 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and approximately seven surgical hospitals.

