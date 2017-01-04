Surgery Partners’ (SGRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) opened at 15.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $751.64 million, a PE ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.12. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business earned $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.80 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at about $21,701,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $19,143,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,752,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after buying an additional 543,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after buying an additional 203,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

