Suntrust Banks Inc. Reduces Position in Xerox Corporation (XRX)

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Xerox Corporation were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xerox Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,253,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,235,000 after buying an additional 4,645,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox Corporation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,855,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,711,000 after buying an additional 4,290,807 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox Corporation by 71.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,134,000 after buying an additional 3,143,630 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Xerox Corporation during the third quarter valued at $25,325,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Xerox Corporation by 1,603.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,119,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 1,995,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) traded up 3.77% on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,748,416 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. Xerox Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company earned $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Xerox Corporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr cut Xerox Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Xerox Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.73 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Xerox Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Xerox Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Xerox Corporation news, insider Herve Tessler sold 14,000 shares of Xerox Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,067.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ursula M. Burns sold 74,815 shares of Xerox Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $711,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment comprises two types of service offerings: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Document Outsourcing (DO).

