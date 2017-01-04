Suntrust Banks Inc. Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 366.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 59.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after buying an additional 380,197 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 247,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 776,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,671,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 261.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,217 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after buying an additional 315,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded up 3.09% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 5,336,739 shares of the company were exchanged. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.49%.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Aegis began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.55 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In other Las Vegas Sands Corp. news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 169,111 shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $10,626,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that offers accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

