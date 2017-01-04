Student Transportation Inc (STB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on STB. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on Student Transportation in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Student Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Student Transportation in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Student Transportation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Student Transportation by 92.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Student Transportation during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Student Transportation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Student Transportation by 28.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Student Transportation during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) traded up 0.71% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,721 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 0.76. Student Transportation has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Student Transportation had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Student Transportation will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Student Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.00%.

Student Transportation Company Profile

