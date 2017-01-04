Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. FBR & Co set a $17.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) opened at 17.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $490.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.52. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company earned $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.56 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/stoneridge-inc-sri-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1139431.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,682,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.