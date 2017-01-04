Steris Plc (STE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months. STERIS’ share price outshined the Zacks categorized Medical Instruments industry trend. However, Steris reported dismal second-quarter fiscal 2017 with respect to both earnings and revenues. The company’s lowered revenue guidance for fiscal 2017 is further disappointing indicating a gloomy scenario ahead. Governments and insurance companies’ consistent efforts to curb the rising healthcare cost, has been putting pressure on the stock. Also currency and market headwinds continue to woe the company. Still on a positive note, STERIS’ business grew both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Also, growth in free cash flow is indicative of the strong cash balance reserve the company currently holds.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Steris Plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Steris Plc in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) opened at 68.22 on Thursday. Steris Plc has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm earned $646.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.24 million. Steris Plc had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steris Plc will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Steris Plc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $308,265.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,473.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Steris Plc by 0.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Steris Plc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Steris Plc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Steris Plc by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris Plc by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Steris Plc Company Profile

STERIS Corporation (STERIS) is a provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company is focused on healthcare, pharmaceutical and research. The Company operates through three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences and STERIS Isomedix Services. The Healthcare segment provides surgical, sterile processing, infection prevention and gastrointestinal solutions.

