Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Position in CarMax Inc (KMX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,283.1% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 64.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded up 3.27% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. 2,488,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CarMax Inc has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax Inc will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $63.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.52 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $197,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,235.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,395.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

