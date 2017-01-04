Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stamps.com by 133.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stamps.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stamps.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) traded up 1.31% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,197 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.22. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.89.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.76. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post $8.34 EPS for the current year.

STMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $133.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,669 shares in the company, valued at $21,132,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $566,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $690,275.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

